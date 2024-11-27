Baku slams Polish president’s participation in “binocular show” at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit by President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“We deeply regret that the President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,” the ministry said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.“Despite the numerous messages sent from Azerbaijani officials to the Presidential Administration and Foreign Ministry of Poland, the Polish side did not refrain from this provocative step,” it noted.The ministry stated that Azerbaijan retains its right to take due diplomatic measures against this unfriendly action.

