Baku slams Yerevan’s attempts to hinder normalization process as ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan’s attempts to hinder the normalization process with Baku are unacceptable, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani in Baku, News.Az reports.

"Unfortunately, Armenia's destructive approach is not limited to taking some contradictory steps at the negotiating table. We are also witnessing various political and military provocations in the context of the aggravation of the situation in the region. The last such provocation occurred yesterday," Bayramov said.

The minister briefed his North Macedonian counterpart on the steps taken in order to reintegrate individuals of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan into Azerbaijani society and to hold meetings. He also mentioned the proposals made by the Azerbaijani state to continue negotiations in Baku and to ensure the sustainability of such meetings.

"Armenia has no reason to interfere in the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations or in the process of reintegrating people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society. This has a negative impact on both processes in general, and such an approach is unacceptable for the Azerbaijani side," he added.

News.Az

News.Az