Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transports over 16.4 billion cm of gas this year

Azerbaijan shipped about 29.954.4 billion cubic meters of gas via the main natural gas pipelines in January-September this year, up by 5.1 percent from the same period last year, News.Az reports.

The State Statistical Committee’s figures suggest gas transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline was amounted to 16,419 billion cubic meters of gas for nine months, which accounts for 54.8% of total natural gas export.

