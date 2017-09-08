Baku to host 23rd International Construction Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the Caspian region's major event in the construction field – WorldBuild Baku 2017, the 23rd International Construction Exhibition, which wi

This is a long-awaited event for many experts from various countries, as the WorldBuild Baku exhibition is the most important professional event in the field of architecture and construction, design and maintenance in the region, AzerTag reports.

The WorldBuild Baku is supported by Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Town Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, State Housing Development Agency under the President of Azerbaijan, The Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (AEC). The exhibitions are organized by Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

This year's exhibition will welcome over 200 companies from more than 23 countries worldwide. Germany, the UAE and Iran will all have national display booths at the exhibition. This year's debutant is Poland. This year's local participants will demonstrate their products under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand, alongside the first time exhibitors of WorldBuild Baku 2017. The Corella brand of paint presented by NB Group is the Registration Sponsor of the WorldBuild Baku 2017 exhibition.

WorldBuild Baku will offer an extensive business program which includes B2B meetings between the exhibitors and local distributors. The exhibition will also host a number of professional events in cooperation with the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

WorldBuild Baku is one of the most effective channels for attracting innovative products and services to the country's construction market, and this year will be no exception; WorldBuild Baku 2017 will cover a full range of building materials, including facade, construction and finishing, windows and doors, paints and varnish, construction machinery and much more.

Over the four days of the exhibition, tens of thousands of professionals will be able to learn about innovations in the building industry, interact with leading manufacturers and distributors and introduce the latest technologies to Azerbaijan's rapidly growing construction industry.

News.Az

News.Az