Baku to host 2nd high-level ministerial dialogue during COP29

The 2nd High-Level Ministerial Dialogue for Culture-Based Climate Action is scheduled to take place in Baku on November 15, as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the meeting will be held in the COP29 Blue Zone for 90 minutes. Dignitaries attending the event will include ministers, deputy ministers, and executives from international organizations, with approximately 120 guests, including experts and representatives from NGOs, expected to participate. This event is co-organized by the Culture Ministries of the COP Presidencies Troika.The high-level dialogue aims to foster international consensus on the integration of culture—encompassing art and heritage—into the climate action agenda.Additionally, as part of COP29, Azerbaijan's pavilion will host a side event co-organized by the Group of Friends of Culture-Based Climate Action, UNESCO, and the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Brazil. This event will also feature the presentation of the project "Culture for Climate" (C4C), initiated by Azerbaijan.Previously, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture organized a series of events in preparation for COP29.

