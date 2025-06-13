Baku to host 65th PABSEC plenary session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is set to host the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) from June 17 to 19. The event will bring together Heads of Parliament from several member countries, along with other delegates and guests.

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, and PABSEC President will address the plenary session, News.Az reports citing local media.

The event will include meetings of the Organisation’s Bureau and Standing Committee, as well as committees on economic, legal, and social affairs, also discussing various organizational matters.

The plenary session will feature discussions on “Strengthening Connectivity in the PABSEC Region and Enhancing Mobility through Development of Smart and Sustainable Transport Infrastructure”, with the relevant decisions to be adopted.

The event will see the transfer of the PABSEC presidency from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

News.Az