Baku to host a conference on blockchain and bitcoin

A conference on blockchain and bitcoin will be held in Baku.

Report informs that the conference is scheduled for September 27.

The conference will be attended by representatives of organizations and companies of Azerbaijan and other countries specializing in this sphere, presentations on the blockchain process, cryptocurrencies, and their advantages are also expected.

The conference will feature speakers from Azerbaijan, the CIS countries, and Europe. Participation has already been confirmed by four experts:

Elnur Guliyev — founder of news portal Kriptoinvest.az. The expert will tell about the digital technology market in Azerbaijan, as well as about cryptocurrency crowdfunding in the country.

Orkhan Ahmad is a Local Community Manager at a popular platform for blockchain projects Waves Platform, as well as Consul Evangelist of the company. Co-founder of Azerbaijan Blockchain Center and founder of CryptoAZE – Azerbaijan Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Community. During the event, Orkhan will show examples of blockchain introduction in Azerbaijan.

Maryam Taghiyeva is a Chief Systems Architect at the Centre for Citizenship Enterprise and Governance. The speaker will explain how to find professional consultants on blockchain issues in business.

Sergey Lukashkin is a Digital Transformation Project Management Director at VTB Bank. In his report, Sergey will cover bitcoin and ethereum operation, smart contracts and other decentralized technologies.

News.Az

