Baku to host int'l conference on decolonization

On June 3, Baku will host an international scientific conference entitled "Imperial Structure: Colonial Ideologies and Realities."

Organized by the Baku Initiative Group, the event will mark the first international conference of scientists operating in the field of decolonization in various UN agencies, as well as those specializing in this area, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The scientific conference will be attended by experienced experts in decolonization, renowned scholars working in France's former and current colonies, renowned specialists in international law, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan, and MPs.

The event will engage in a comprehensive and thorough examination of the serious consequences of colonialism, the policies implemented by colonial states towards the peoples they enslaved, enforced racial hierarchies, as well as the political, economic and cultural restrictions applied as part of neocolonialism, and the policy of deliberate loss of national identity based on scientific and methodological approaches.

The conference will discuss the issues of preventing colonial powers from completing the process of decolonization, which is a requirement of international law and UN resolutions, and in this context the use of existing opportunities within international organizations, the introduction of effective mechanisms, as well as ways to address systemic inequalities at the level of international organizations.

On the second day of the visit, the participants will give lectures on the topic "Continuation of colonial thinking in the modern system of international relations" for the academic staff at ADA University and Azerbaijan University of Languages.

News.Az