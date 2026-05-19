Alabama primaries overshadowed by redistricting battle and possible re-vote

The new map would reshape four congressional districts in southern Alabama and could significantly affect the balance of political representation ahead of the November midterm elections, where control of the US House of Representatives remains closely contested, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Governor Kay Ivey announced that special primary elections are expected to take place in August in the affected districts to implement the revised map. However, the originally scheduled primaries are still being held on Tuesday under the current district boundaries.

The redistricting changes are part of a broader push by Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps ahead of the midterms. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House, and even a small shift in seats could alter control of the chamber.

The election cycle in Alabama is also drawing attention because Ivey, who has served as governor since 2017, is unable to seek re-election due to term limits. Her departure has opened a competitive race for governor, with Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville emerging as the leading candidate. Tuberville, a former football coach and strong supporter of President Donald Trump, has built a national profile during his time in the Senate.

Another closely watched race is the contest for Tuberville’s Senate seat, where multiple Republican candidates are competing for the nomination. Polling has shown a tight race among the leading contenders, while a large share of voters remain undecided.

Alongside federal races, voters are also selecting candidates for several statewide positions, including attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. Results from Tuesday’s primaries are expected to be published by the Alabama Secretary of State later in the evening, even in districts likely to hold additional elections in August.