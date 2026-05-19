Georgia primary voters head to polls for high-stakes 2026 races

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Georgia voters head to the polls today for highly anticipated primary elections that will set the stage for a potential overhaul of the state's government. As one of the nation's premier battleground states, Georgia's primaries serve as an crucial early barometer of voter enthusiasm ahead of the general election, with nominees being selected for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and crucial legislative seats.

The state’s legislative landscape is poised for significant shifts, with the Democratic Party of Georgia reporting that nearly 90% of the Republican-controlled General Assembly seats are being contested this cycle. Beyond standard legislative battles, three typically low-profile judicial races have transformed into some of the most heated and heavily watched contests of the season, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

In a push to challenge the state's judiciary, Democrat-backed attorneys Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin are running highly vocal campaigns centered on restoring abortion rights to unseat Republican-appointed Georgia Supreme Court Justices Sarah Hawkins Warren and Charlie Bethel. Meanwhile, a fiery Georgia Court of Appeals race has pitted an incumbent judge who helped disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her high-profile investigation of Donald Trump against a former prosecutor who actually assisted Willis with that very investigation.

Electorate engagement is tracking at historic levels. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office, more than 1 million people—representing roughly 14% of the state's total registered voters—cast their ballots during the early voting window. State data indicates that overall turnout is tracking 28% higher than the same period four years ago. Adding a layer of intrigue, voters requesting Democratic ballots outpaced those requesting Republican ballots by roughly 153,000 during the early voting period.

Polls across the state are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with state officials reminding voters that a valid photo ID is required to cast a ballot. Given the highly crowded fields in both the statewide and legislative contests, election officials anticipate that several tight races will not be resolved tonight and will instead be pushed to a June 16 runoff.

News.Az