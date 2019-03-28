Baku to host international conference on cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 11, 2019, Baku will host the largest international conference on information security code, which is held in 6 countries and 25 cities.

The event will bring together not only specialists in information security and information technologies from Baku, but also experts from Russia.

“Our events always become an excellent platform for communication of colleagues from the IT industry and allows many participants to make useful contacts on information security codes. We create a warm and friendly atmosphere in which it is comfortable to receive new knowledge and share experience,” says Olga Pozdnyak, Director of the Expo-Link business event agency, which is the organizer of the conference.

The conference will feature discussions, round tables, as well as thematic sessions. Various companies, including Eset, R-Vision, Factor Group, SearchInform will make presentations on the latest solutions in the field of internal and external cyber security at the thematic sessions on “Technologies” and “People”.

It should be recalled that the annual conference on information security code will be held for the third time. The venue for the conference is the Holiday Inn Baku Hotel. Registration for the event is already open. For further information about the participation, please visit https://baku.codeib.ru/.

News.Az

