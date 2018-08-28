Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host International Conference "Payments2020 Caspian: Digital Transformation of Payments"

The 3rd International Conference "Payments2020 Caspian: Digital Transformation of Payments" will be held in Baku on October 4.

The event will be co-organized by Business-Format Company and FUETE Magazine, AzerTag reports.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues, including recent changes in the legislative regulation of the payments in the European and Azerbaijani financial markets, payment trends in the era of DIGITAL – a new look, trust and safety when working in the omnipresent payment ecosystem, API, Fintech, start-ups - opportunities for banks, tokenization, mobile wallets - comfort and safety, prospects for the development of the card business taking into account the client orientation, money transfers - the landscape of the market, players, trends, breakthrough ABC-technologies - artificial intelligence, Big Data, cloud solutions: when and where to invest?, features of the development of cashless payments.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

