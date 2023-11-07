Baku to host International Short Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th Baku International Short Film Festival will take place from 10 to 15 November 2023 in Azerbaijan, Baku, News.az reports.

The Baku International Short Film Festival was established in 2004 by the Young Cinematographers Center. The festival, which has long been called "Start", has been operating under the auspices of the Baku International Short Film Festival since 2019.

Although only Azerbaijani authors participated in the 1st Festival, the next year the film forum attracted young people from other countries, expand their coverage and begin to gain international status.

The scope of the Festival, which aims to become a reputable creative competition in the Middle East and the CIS, is now widely accepted worldwide. An international delegation is also present at the jury of the Festival, which is accepting films from about 50 countries during its operating times.

The goal of the Baku International Short Film Festival, which offers minimal discounts and maximum talent, is to review and discuss films, select the best ones, and reach a wide audience, to familiarize local authors with international practices and trends. In addition, the Festival provides an opportunity for local directors to establish contacts with their foreign colleagues.

News.Az