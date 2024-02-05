Azerbaijan opens new modern library in Lachin city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new modern library “Simurgh” opened its doors to readers in Azerbaijan’s city of Lachin on Monday. The library will operate at the LaCinema movie theatre, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov, the Lachin city intellectuals, as well as teachers and students from the schools operating in the city and the village of Zabukh attended the opening ceremony.

Special Representative Masim Mammadov made the first contribution as he donated his treasured book to the library.

The Azerbaijan National Library named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov also donated 185 books to “Simurgh” library, which is named after Taghi Shahbazi Simurgh, the founder of the city of Lachin.

The event also featured a contest game organized by the “Audiokitab”, Azerbaijan’s largest audiobooks app, as well as the concert program.

The Lachin city, where the big libraries and galleries will be set up, will also feature mobile libraries to meet the public’s needs for books.

News.Az