Salvador Dali’s exhibition “I am surrealism” opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

The opening ceremony of the solo exhibition "I am surrealism" by Salvador Dali, one of the famous and recognized artists of the 20th century, has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, News.Az reports.

The works on display at the Heydar Aliyev Center, are one of the largest collections of Salvador Dali's works in the world. The exhibition displays graphic works, examples of sculptures made of glass and bronze by Salvador Dali, demonstrated for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition is organized at the initiative of the Synergy Partnership LLC and the well-known Russian PS Gallery.

Addressing the opening ceremony, founding partner at Synergy Partnership LLC Rufat Abbasov said that the organization of the exhibition of Salvador Dali, the genius artist of the last century, in the Heydar Aliyev Center which is one of the most magnificent examples of the 20th century architecture, is a landmark cultural project. "Salvador Dali is one of the prominent representatives of the surrealism movement, who changed many people’s perspective on art. We hope that the works displayed here will allow visitors to dive into the inner world of Salvador Dali."

Hailing Baku as one of the most important cultural centres, the founder and head of "PS Gallery", collector Pavel Bashmakov said: "I am very glad to open the exhibition dedicated to the genius Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali in Baku. I must also mention that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev. So, this is our gift to the people of Azerbaijan in such a remarkable year."

The exhibition will run until October 8 and tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Spanish painter Salvador Dalí was renowned for his work within the Surrealism movement. Salvador Dalí`s artistic oeuvre includes painting, cinema, sculpting, photography, and design. Dreams, the unconscious, spirituality, technology, and his innermost personal connections are all major topics in Salvador Dalí’s paintings.

News.Az