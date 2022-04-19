Azerbaijan to join 59th Venice Biennale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will be represented for the eighth time at the Venice Biennale, one of the world-famous art platforms, Trend reports.

The country has been participating in the Venice Biennale, which is held once in two years, since 2007.

At the 59th Venice Biennale, the design of the Azerbaijani pavilion, to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be dedicated to the theme entitled "Born to love".

The national pavilion, which will open on April 21 in the ancient Procuratie Vecchie building in the central St. Mark's Square in Venice, will feature works of seven Azerbaijani artists - Narmin Israfilova ("Beetle"), Infinity, Ramina Saadatkhan, Fidan Kim (Novruzova), Fidan Akhundova, Sabiha Khankishiyeva and Agdes Bagirzade.

In the national pavilion, seven artists representing contemporary art will introduce modern techniques and methods to the audience, as well as present the rich cultural and historical features of Azerbaijan.

The Biennale will be held until November 27.

