New artwork exhibited in Heydar Aliyev Center

The installation "10 (-35)" created on carpet motifs is displayed in the Heydar Aliyev Center lobby.

According to the center, the carpet plays a vital role in the author's activities - artist Faiq Ahmad.

He creates modern works based on the Azerbaijani carpet weaving traditions, combining traditional carpets with contemporary art.

