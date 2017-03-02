Baku to host International Tourism Fair AITF 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 16th International Tourism Fair AITF 2017 will take place in Baku in April.

"The 16th exhibition will once again bring together representatives of the tourism market, governmental agencies, national and regional tourist organizations, as well as media. Holding of important meetings, signing of partnership contracts, announcements of new programs and directions are expected at the key exhibition of the Caspian region’s tourism industry," Iteca Caspian said in a statement.

The annual Azerbaijan international exhibition Tourism and Travel AITF 2017 will be held in Baku on April 6-8, abc.az reported.

