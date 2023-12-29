Baku to host meeting of the Georgian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be held in Baku, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze told journalists following the hearing held at the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, News.az reports.

The ambassador emphasized that currently there is very good communication between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He reminded that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili had mutual official visits. He added that there are a number of events planned between the two countries.

News.Az