Baku to host next plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will be held in Baku from February 18 to 20 under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

Delegations from over 30 parliaments and international organizations, including speakers from more than 10 countries, are expected to participate in the session, themed "The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia," News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Parliament.

As part of the event, meetings of the APA's Executive Council, plenary sessions, and committees on political, economic, budgetary, and social affairs will take place. Draft resolutions on key issues will be discussed, along with several organizational matters.

The session will also feature bilateral meetings between participating delegations to review the APA’s ongoing activities and future directions.

At the conclusion of the session, the Baku Declaration and the final report of the APA Secretariat will be adopted.

News.Az