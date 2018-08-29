Baku to host regular HR Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Banks Association (ABA) is to organize the next HR Forum – Azerbaijan’s Advanced Experience in Management of Human Resources.

ABA reports that the event will be conducted with organizational support of the Banking Educational Centre, Human Resources Society, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (ASK), Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), and ADA University.

"The forum will be held at ADA University on 15 September," ABA said in a statement.

