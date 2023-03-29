Baku to host SME World Forum 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency had an online meeting with Ayman El Tarabishy, President and CEO of the International Council for Small Business (ICSB) and Céline Kauffmann, Head of Division, SME and Entrepreneurship, OECD, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the cooperation concerning SMEs, as well as application of innovations in the development of SMEs, access to finance and markets, future joint projects and initiatives, as well as the SME World Forum, which is planned to be held in Baku this year.

News.Az