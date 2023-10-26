Baku to host VII International Banking Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku will host the VII International Banking Forum (İBF 2023) on November 1–2.

According to the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the event will be held within the framework of cooperation with the international payment system Mastercard with the support of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as well as the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, News.Az reports.

The forum will discuss such topics as "reliable, safe, and sustainable banking sector", "spreading opportunities: neobanks and financial ecosystems," "new frontiers of self-service", "financial technologies and trends", "evolution of payments: minimum contact", "opportunities for proactive fraud prevention in the digital financial ecosystem" and "remittances in Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia regions".

According to the association, this two-day event is the most prestigious financial and banking event in the region.

The forum brings together stakeholders who share new ideas and experience, present products they have developed, establish business ties, and discuss the topics of financial technologies, digitalization, and the payment ecosystem.

In addition, the forum unites regulators, banks, fintech companies, associations, international financial organizations, local embassies, academia, and leading representatives of well-known companies.

News.Az