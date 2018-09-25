Baku Transport Agency organizes a contest for operation of bus routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Transport Agency (BNA) has announced a regular competition for the operation of the capital's bus routes.

BNA reports that the competition will be conducted on the operation of bus routes #3, #4, #15, #65, #149, #164 and #195.

Fineko/abc.az reports citing Agency that the competition is held in accordance with the Cabinet Ministers’ decision and that it is planned to hold competitions on the operation of all the Baku bus routes.

Those who wish to participate in the contest can contact the Agency at the address: 111, Ziya Buniyadov Street, Baku. Tel: 404-79-45 (ext: 2248)

