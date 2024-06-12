Baku urges French government to refrain from violence against protesters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku on Wednesday expressed concern over police violence against protesters in France.

We are concerned by police violence and use of tear gas against protesters in some cities of #France.



Excessive use of force against the peaceful protesters who use their right to assembly and freedom of expression is unacceptable.



We call on the French Government to urgently… — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 12, 2024

“We are concerned by police violence and use of tear gas against protesters in some cities of France,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.The ministry described the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters as unacceptable.“Excessive use of force against the peaceful protesters who use their right to assembly and freedom of expression is unacceptable,” said the ministry, calling on the French government to urgently de-escalate the situation.

News.Az