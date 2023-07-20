Baku, Yerevan managed to narrow their differences on some issues over last few months: Azerbaijani representative to OSCE

Over the last few months, Azerbaijan and Armenia have managed to narrow their differences on some issues, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az.

“The talks held, over the last few months in Washington DC, Brussels, Moscow and Chisinau served for the sides to better understand their core concerns and helped narrow the differences with respect to some issues. The sixth trilateral meeting held in Brussels last week was also useful in maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral negotiations,” he said.

Sadigbayli noted that Azerbaijan has also undertaken efforts to start the process of delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"On 12 July 2023, the fourth meeting of the respective commissions on the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held at the border between the two countries which allowed the sides to continue discussions," he said.

At the same time, Azerbaijan also works tirelessly on unblocking of all transportation and communication links in the region in line with the trilateral statement, the permanent representative added.

“However, despite the strong support from the international community for this initiative and the diplomatic efforts made to move the normalization agenda forward, tangible progress remains limited on the above-mentioned three tracks. Armenia continues to artificially delay the practical work on different tracks by putting forward preconditions,” Sadigbayli said.

“Although Armenia has openly recognized the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh as its inalienable part, the Armenian leadership still lacks in making actual steps to eventually achieve a breakthrough in relations with Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

