Ban on flights to 11 airports in Russia’s south extended

The Federal Air Transport Agency has extended temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of the Russian Federation until May 1, the Agency said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports have been extended until 03:45 Moscow time on May 1, 2022. Flights to the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol are temporarily restricted and Elista," the statement said. Russian airlines are recommended to organize the transportation of passengers on alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow.

The rest of Russian airports are working as usual, the Agency said.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has closed part of its airspace in the south of the country to civilian aircraft amid a special military operation in Ukraine.

