Ali Larijani last seen during al-Quds Day rally in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian security official Ali Larijani—whom Israel claims to have killed—was last seen publicly during the annual al-Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday, where he marched alongside other senior officials.

Larijani appeared in central Tehran during the demonstration and spoke to Iranian state media, describing a bombing that occurred during the rally as a sign of “desperation” by Iran’s adversaries, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Israel claims to have killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani

Israel claims Iran's Ali Larijani killed in airstrike

3 killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon

Iran rocked by explosions in Tehran, major cities

“These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn’t bomb demonstrations at all. It’s clear that it has failed,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

Larijani also criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he “doesn’t understand that the Iranian people are a brave nation, a strong nation, a determined nation,” and added that increased pressure would only strengthen the country’s resolve.

News.Az