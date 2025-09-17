Bangladesh blocks Hasina and family from elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 10 members of her family will be ineligible to vote in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections via the postal ballot system.

For the first time, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to cast their votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections through postal ballots. Eligible voters can register online using a valid National Identity Card (NID), after which the Election Commission (EC) will send ballot papers by post, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 10 members of her family have been barred from registering, as their NIDs have been “locked” by the National Identity Registration Division under the Election Commission. As a result, Hasina will not be able to vote through postal ballots in the next election.

Those affected include Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and other family members: Tulip Rizwana Siddique, Azmina Siddique, Radwan Mujib Siddique, Shahin Siddique, Bushra Siddique, and Tariq Ahmed Siddique.

Confirming the matter on Wednesday (September 17), EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told Jago News: “Those abroad whose NIDs are blocked cannot register for postal voting. A valid NID is mandatory for online registration. Without it, we cannot issue postal ballots.”

He clarified, however, that those with blocked NIDs can still exercise their voting rights if they return to Bangladesh and cast their ballots in person at polling stations.

“There is no restriction in that case,” he added.

Sheikh Hasina is currently staying in India.

