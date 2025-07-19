Bangladesh prepares for more unrest after four killed in rally clashes

Bangladesh prepares for more unrest after four killed in rally clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Bangladesh have ramped up security to prevent further political violence, following clashes between security forces and supporters of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that left four dead and more than 50 injured.

Hundreds of police were deployed Thursday to the site of a planned rally in Faridpur by the National Citizen Party (NCP), a new political party formed by students who spearheaded the unrest that ousted longtime leader Hasina last year, local media reported. Their presence underlined the volatile political tensions that remain in the divided country nearly one year on from the mass protests that toppled Hasina from power, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Wednesday, an NCP rally in Gopalganj district, Hasina’s ancestral home and a stronghold for her support base, erupted in violence when supporters of her Awami League party tried to disrupt the event. Four people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the violence, local media reported, citing police.

News.Az