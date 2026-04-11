Timing of Iran–US talks hinges on preconditions, report says

An IRIB reporter said on Saturday morning that Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

She added that the schedule for negotiations with the United States would be announced later.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation has arrived in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, for talks with US representatives, amid Tehran’s warning that any failure to meet its preconditions would derail the process.

Headed by Qalibaf, the delegation includes security, political, military, economic and legal officials and arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

In a post on X on Friday, ahead of his visit, Qalibaf said a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets were prerequisites for any negotiations with the United States.

The senior Iranian lawmaker said there were two measures agreed by both sides that had yet to be implemented.

“These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin,” he said.