US loses $200M drone over Strait of Hormuz, shot down by Iran?

US loses $200M drone over Strait of Hormuz, shot down by Iran?

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A high-value US surveillance drone has gone missing under unclear circumstances near one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz, raising questions about whether it was lost due to technical failure or hostile action.

The aircraft, identified as the MQ-4C Triton, is a long-range maritime surveillance drone operated by the US Navy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to reports, the drone — reportedly valued at over $200 million — took off from Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy and headed toward the Gulf region to conduct reconnaissance operations.

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The mission allegedly involved monitoring maritime traffic and naval activity near Iran during a fragile regional ceasefire period.

The aircraft was tracked for several hours as it patrolled the waters near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route between Iran and Oman.

However, during its return flight, the drone reportedly:

Changed course unexpectedly near the Saudi coastline

Sent a distress signal

Lost communication with ground control

Disappeared from radar after a rapid descent

After that point, no confirmed signal from the aircraft was recovered.

The cause of the disappearance remains unknown.

There has been no official confirmation from the Pentagon or US Central Command, leaving room for speculation that the drone may have been:

Intercepted by Iranian air defenses

Disrupted by electronic warfare systems

Or lost due to technical failure

If confirmed as hostile action, it would mark one of the most serious incidents involving US surveillance assets in the region since earlier high-profile drone shootdowns in past years.

The MQ-4C Triton is one of the US military’s most advanced maritime intelligence platforms:

Long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance capability

Designed for wide-area ocean monitoring

Can fly for more than a day without landing

Equipped with advanced radar systems for ship tracking

Its loss would represent not just a financial hit, but a potential intelligence gap in a highly strategic region.

The disappearance comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where naval activity and surveillance missions have increased significantly in recent years.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most closely watched waterways in the world due to its importance for global energy transport.

With no official explanation yet, the fate of the MQ-4C Triton remains unclear — but the incident has already sparked debate about the vulnerability of high-cost surveillance drones in contested airspace.

News.Az