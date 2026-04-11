JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for Iran talks - VIDEO
Source: Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance has touched down in Islamabad, Pakistan for negotiations with Iran this weekend, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
NOW: JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials. pic.twitter.com/UPYmfJG9bc— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 11, 2026
Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations seeking to end the six-week-old Iran war that has killed thousands of people across the Middle East, disrupted energy supplies, fed inflation and slowed the global economy.
By Nijat Babayev