JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for Iran talks - VIDEO

JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for Iran talks - VIDEO

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US Vice President JD Vance has touched down in Islamabad, Pakistan for negotiations with Iran this weekend, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

NOW: JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials. pic.twitter.com/UPYmfJG9bc — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 11, 2026

Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations ​seeking to ​end the six-week-old Iran ‌war ⁠that has killed thousands of people across the ​ Middle East , ​disrupted ⁠energy supplies, fed inflation ​and slowed ​the ⁠global economy.

News.Az