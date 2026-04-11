Civilian areas hit in Poltava drone strike

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A Russian drone strike hit Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast overnight, killing one person and injuring another, according to regional officials.

The attack targeted the Lubny district, where debris from a UAV struck civilian infrastructure, damaging a local shop and a café, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of the regional military administration said the strike caused significant damage after an enemy drone fell in the area. Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene.

One person was confirmed killed, while another survived with injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

The Poltava strike was part of a broader wave of overnight attacks across Ukraine.

In the city of Sumy, residential areas were hit the previous evening, damaging homes and a kindergarten and injuring more than ten people.

Meanwhile, in Odesa, another strike overnight caused fatalities and destruction of residential buildings.

The latest attacks highlight the continued risk to civilian areas across Ukraine as drone and missile strikes persist in multiple regions.

Authorities say emergency response and damage assessments are ongoing.

News.Az