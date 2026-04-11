Sumy hit twice: apartments set ablaze in attack - PHOTO

Sumy hit twice: apartments set ablaze in attack - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residential areas in the Ukrainian city of Sumy were struck twice during an overnight attack, leaving multiple homes damaged, several civilians injured, and children among the wounded, according to Ukrainian emergency services and police.

The strikes hit apartment buildings and caused fires, forcing evacuations and rescue operations throughout the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first attack hit a multi-storey residential building, destroying part of the roof and triggering a fire.

Emergency crews extinguished the blaze and began clearing unstable structures afterward. Several residents suffered acute stress reactions and sought medical help.

A second strike hit another residential building shortly after.

Photo: UA_National Police

Photo: UA_National Police

Photo: UA_National Police

Photo: UA_National Police

Fires broke out on multiple floors, and rescuers pulled a wounded woman from the building before handing her over to medical teams.

Authorities said injuries included civilians of different ages, including at least one child.

According to official reports:

At least 12 apartment buildings damaged

One private house also hit

Multiple fires recorded across impact sites

Residents evacuated from affected areas

Police later confirmed that the total number of injured reached at least 17 people, including a 14-year-old child.

The latest strike follows a series of recent attacks on Sumy:

Earlier drone strikes damaged residential buildings and caused fires

A previous attack hit a shopping center in the city center, injuring civilians

Another strike earlier in the year damaged a hotel in the area

News.Az