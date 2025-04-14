Bangladesh restores 'except Israel' phrase on passports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh has reinstated the "except Israel" inscription on its passports, effectively prohibiting its citizens from traveling to Israel, local media reported on Sunday.

Israel is a flashpoint issue in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which does not recognise it, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The phrase "valid for all countries except Israel," which was printed on Bangladeshi passports for decades, was removed during the later years of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the home ministry, told Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency on Sunday that authorities had "issued a directive last week" to restore the inscription.

"The director general of the department of immigration and passport was asked to take necessary measures to implement this change," local newspaper The Daily Star quoted Afroze as saying Sunday.

In 2021, the words "except Israel" were removed from passports, although the then government under Hasina clarified that the country's stance on Israel had not changed.

The country's support for an independent Palestinian state was visible on Saturday when around 100,000 people gathered in Dhaka in solidarity with Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed almost 51,000 people, mostly civilians, over the past 18 months, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The war broke out after Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023, killing 1,218 people and taking 251 soldiers and civilians prisoner.

News.Az