Banks see slower but steady gains in Chinese AI stocks

Chinese artificial intelligence-focused stocks are expected to remain key drivers of Hong Kong and mainland markets in 2026, although last year’s rapid pace of growth is set to cool, according to investment banks.

Julius Baer projected Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index will reach 29,500 by year-end, a 12.8% rise from Thursday’s close, while targeting 5,100 for the Shanghai- and Shenzhen-based CSI 300 Index, up 7.6%. Citibank Hong Kong maintained its 28,800 forecast for the Hang Seng and said internet and gaming groups would continue benefiting from AI adoption, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

In 2025, the Hang Seng surged 28% and the CSI 300 rose 18% amid renewed interest in Chinese tech. Julius Baer strategist Richard Tang said foreign funds remain underweight in Chinese technology shares, noting that valuations still trade at a discount to the U.S. “Magnificent 7” tech giants.

