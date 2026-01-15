Barcelona legend mocks Real Madrid after Copa exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid suffered a shocking Copa del Rey exit as second-division Albacete defeated them 3-2 in the Round of 16, marking a tough start for new manager Álvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s recent sacking.

Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué, now president of the Kings League, seized the moment to mock Real Madrid on Twitch, writing, “Good debut of the new Madrid,” referencing Arbeloa’s forgettable first match. Piqué and Arbeloa’s historic on-field rivalry adds extra spice to the jab, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Los Blancos will look to bounce back in La Liga against Levante on Saturday, seeking their first win under Arbeloa.

News.Az