Ryanair flight makes emergency landing after passenger disruption - VIDEO

A Ryanair flight from Marrakech, Morocco, to Barcelona, Spain, was forced to make an emergency landing at Fez‑Saïss Airport after a passenger’s disruptive behavior made it unsafe to continue.

The decision to divert was taken after both crew and passengers were unable to control the situation mid-flight, prompting the pilot to land at the nearest suitable airport in Fez, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flight, operated by Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost carriers, had departed Marrakech and was en route to Barcelona when the incident occurred.

Witnesses described the passenger as heavily intoxicated and acting aggressively toward both fellow travellers and cabin staff.

Video footage shared on social media shows moments in which the passenger ignored crew instructions and threatened other travellers, creating a tense environment that flight attendants were unable to calm. With no immediate resolution possible during flight, the pilot coordinated an unscheduled landing at Fez‑Saïss Airport, the closest large airport that could safely accommodate the aircraft.

Forced landing in Fez, Morocco on flight back to Barcelona from Marrakech. A drunk and totally gone woman, stopped the captain at take-off. Facing the impossibility of stopping her, the captain has decided to land at the nearest airport.

The company #ryanair was unable to see the… pic.twitter.com/p4l7gZAw7c — Ersin (@Ersin0X) January 13, 2026

