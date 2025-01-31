Barclays app and online banking go down

Barclays’ app and online banking appear to be down.

Customers were unable to check their accounts on what for many was their January pay day, News.Az reports, citing The Independent Huge numbers of Barclays customers were hit by problems around lunchtime, according to tracking website Down Detector.Barclays said it was aware of the problems, that was “sorry about this” and assured customers it was “working hard to fix the issue”.“You may have trouble using some features in our app, Online Banking as well as payments in and out of your accounts - we're also unable to help you over the telephone or our Message us service,” the bank said.It also advised customers that it would be possible to use cards and cash machines as normal.The bank’s live status page also suggested that there may be some issues at its branches.

