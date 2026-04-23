Massive UK health dataset found on Alibaba listings

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The United Kingdom has launched an investigation after sensitive health research data linked to a major medical database was reportedly listed for sale on Alibaba, raising serious concerns over data security and international handling of personal information.

Science Minister Ian Murray told lawmakers that the issue involves data from UK Biobank, a health research charity that provides anonymised medical information to approved researchers worldwide. The dataset in question is believed to relate to around 500,000 volunteers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the data did not include direct identifiers such as names, addresses, or contact details. However, the scale and sensitivity of the information prompted immediate concern after it appeared in multiple online listings on Alibaba’s platforms.

The UK government said it worked with UK Biobank, Chinese authorities, and the platform operator to remove the listings. The vendor reportedly confirmed that no purchases were made before the listings were taken down.

Authorities also said access to the dataset has been temporarily suspended while additional technical safeguards are introduced to prevent large-scale data downloads. UK Biobank has reportedly revoked access for several research institutions linked to the issue and has referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it is making enquiries, stressing that medical data is highly sensitive and must be handled securely and in compliance with legal obligations.

UK officials described the situation as a serious breach of trust and confirmed that the government is treating the incident with high priority as investigations continue into how the data was listed for sale online.

News.Az