AI boom boosts Roper Technologies earnings forecast

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Roper Technologies has raised its full-year profit forecast for 2026, citing strong demand for its software products as artificial intelligence adoption continues to accelerate across industries.

The diversified technology company said adjusted earnings are now expected to range between $21.80 and $22.05 per share, up from its previous guidance of $21.30 to $21.55 per share. The upgrade reflects steady performance across its software portfolio, which serves sectors including healthcare, transportation, and education, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Neil Hunn said the company’s businesses are actively shipping AI-enabled products and benefiting from expanded internal AI capabilities, which have improved execution speed and efficiency.

For the first quarter, Roper reported revenue of $2.10 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.16 per share, also above estimates.

The company has been expanding through acquisitions, including deals such as Procare Solutions, Transact Campus, and CentralReach, strengthening its position in specialized software markets. These acquisitions have supported growth but also increased operational costs.

Roper also announced a $3 billion increase in its share buyback program, bringing its remaining repurchase capacity to $3.8 billion, signaling continued confidence in its financial position and long-term growth outlook.

News.Az