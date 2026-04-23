EU formally approves €90 billion loan package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday that the EU has formally approved a 90-billion-euro (105 billion U.S. dollars) loan package for Ukraine, News.Az reports.

Costa announced on social media that the bloc has given official approval to the financial assistance programme.

“The EU’s strategy to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine rests on two pillars: strengthening Ukraine; increasing pressure on Russia,” he wrote.

News.Az