Yandex metrika counter

EU formally approves €90 billion loan package for Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
EU formally approves €90 billion loan package for Ukraine
Source: Reuters

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday that the EU has formally approved a 90-billion-euro (105 billion U.S. dollars) loan package for Ukraine, News.Az reports.

Costa announced on social media that the bloc has given official approval to the financial assistance programme.

“The EU’s strategy to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine rests on two pillars: strengthening Ukraine; increasing pressure on Russia,” he wrote.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      