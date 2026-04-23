CSK signs former MI star Akash Madhwal to replace injured Ayush Mhatre

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed former Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for injured top-order batter Ayush Mhatre.

Mhatre, the India U19 World Cup-winning captain, was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 after sustaining a left hamstring injury during Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, News.Az reports, citing Sports.ndtv.

Before his injury, Mhatre had been a standout performer for CSK, scoring 201 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 177.88.

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Madhwal, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, joins a CSK squad currently grappling with several injury setbacks. MS Dhoni is sidelined for two weeks with a calf strain, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis are also out of action. Madhwal brings experience to the bowling attack, having taken 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches, including a notable 5/5 performance for MI in the 2023 Eliminator. The signing comes just ahead of CSK’s high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

News.Az