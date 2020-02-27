Yandex metrika counter

Baroness: "Azerbaijan and UK are interested in strengthening relations"

Baroness: Azerbaijan and UK are interested in strengthening relations

"Relations between Azerbaijan and the UK are at a high level and have strengthened after Brexit," British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson said.

"We had a positive meeting with President Ilham Aliyev this morning. The British ambassador also attended the meeting, where the sides discussed issues of strengthening cooperation. Of course, our relationships have a sound base. We will make every effort to strengthen our relationship," she said, according to Report.

At a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Baroness Emma Nicholson, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in small and medium-sized businesses, alternative energy, innovation, education, health, culture, and other spheres. 

