Baroness Nicholson: UK to further expand co-op with Azerbaijan in priority projects

Nicholson stressed that today she had the honor to read a letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in which she congratulated the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports.

The UK values cooperation with Azerbaijan and is ready to expand participation in large-scale projects in Azerbaijan, Nicholson said.

She further noted that presently 500 British companies operate in Azerbaijan.

Nicholson stressed that the UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in diversifying the economy, which is an important factor in the country's development.

The future plans for developing cooperation include projects in such areas as education, healthcare, agriculture and others, Nicholson added.

She also reminded that the British Embassy supported Azerbaijan in organization of the Formula 1 and is ready to continue supporting the country in organizing similar projects.

