Bayern confirm Tuchel replaces Nagelsmann as head coach

Thomas Tuchel will take the reins at Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga record champions sacked Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect following an official statement via the club's official website on Friday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Tuchel has penned a contract until June 2025 and will lead his first training session on Monday, whereas Nagelsmann and his assistants Dino Toppmoller, Xaver Zembrod and Benjamin Gluck were relieved from all their duties out of the blue.

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced that we would work with him on a long-term basis. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the realization that despite the quality of our squad we weren't able to transfer that onto the pitch. The strong fluctuations in performance put our goals at risk this season, but also beyond this season. That's why we've reacted now," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said.

Bayern lost the lead in the Bundesliga standings to rivals Borussia Dortmund after losing 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the 25th round. Slipping to the second spot with nine rounds to spare and the fluctuating performances spelled the doom for Nagelsmann.

"I feel sorry for sacking Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided together to release Julian," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salimhamidzic.

Nagelsmann's successor Tuchel coached FC Chelsea most recently and clinched the UEFA Champions League title with the Blues in May 2021. Before his spell with the Premier League outfit, Tuchel stood at the side lines of Paris Saint-Germain where he lifted the Ligue 1 trophy in 2019 and 2020.

Besides that, the 49-year-old knows the Bundesliga business very well as he already was in charge at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel will face the BVB for the Bundesliga top clash at his Bayern debut on April 1.

