BBC World to present first episode of

The first episode of the “Wonders of Azerbaijan” program hosted by Bettany Hughes, an English historian, author and broadcaster, will air on BBC World News on August 20, 2022, News.az reports via BBC.

In the first episode named “The Silk Roads”, Hughes will visit Azerbaijan’s Gobustan, before heading to Shaki city.

“In the desert-like plains of Gobustan in Azerbaijan, historian Bettany Hughes uncovers extraordinary rock art, dating back 40,000 years, testament to a busy thoroughfare. She then heads north, to Shaki, an important stop for merchants traveling on the ancient Silk Road and meets weavers still making silk in the traditional way. Bettany explores the remarkable palace of glass built from the riches that the silk trade generated,” the announcement to the program said.

