Bear attack feared after woman found dead in Japan mountains

A 79-year-old woman was found dead Monday morning in the mountains of Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in what police believe was a bear attack.

The victim, identified as Kiyo Goto, an unemployed resident living near the mountains, was discovered in a forested area with severe facial injuries consistent with a mauling, local police said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Goto reportedly told her family on Sunday morning that she was heading to the mountains to pick mushrooms. When she failed to return by evening, her relatives alerted police. Her body was found around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The incident comes amid growing concern over the surge in bear attacks across Akita Prefecture. In response, Governor Kenta Suzuki has asked for the possible deployment of Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel to assist local authorities.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said last week that while the SDF cannot participate in hunting or shooting bears, it will provide logistical support, including the transportation and disposal of culled animals.

Japan is home to two species of bears — brown bears in Hokkaido and black bears in Honshu and Shikoku, according to the Environment Ministry. Akita Prefecture, where the incident occurred, is located on Honshu, Japan’s main island.

