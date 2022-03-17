Becoming first in Europe in the face of growing competition is a great achievement: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“At the recent European Championships in Bulgaria, our young wrestlers represented our country with dignity and achieved great success, winning a total of 16 medals, including seven gold medals. This is a tremendous achievement. In particular, we must take into account that our team has finished first in team standings,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received members of the Azerbaijani team participating in the 7th U23 European Wrestling Championships which was held in Bulgaria.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the athletes and their coaches, the Wrestling Federation on this occasion. This shows again that sport is successfully developing in Azerbaijan, that Azerbaijan is a country of sports, and our athletes demonstrate their strength and power in international competitions both among adults and youth,” the head of state said.

“I know that competition in all sports, including wrestling, is growing every year, strong athletes are emerging in different countries. Therefore, becoming first in Europe in the face of growing competition is a great achievement, of course. Our national anthem was played seven times. Of course, athletes, sports professionals and all citizens of Azerbaijan have welcomed this victory with great pride,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az